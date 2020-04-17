Garrison teacher makes house calls to explain math to students

It takes a special person to be a teacher, and if there’s one thing we’ve witnessed during this pandemic, it is how hard teachers work and how much they care about their students. Here is another story of a Garrison teacher literally going the extra mile.

Twice a day, every day, Mrs. Ruud’s fifth grade class meets online.

“I love the Zooms, and I do two a day so I can see them,” said Garrison fifth grade teacher Darlene Ruud.

But sometimes a Zoom meeting just isn’t enough, especially when it comes to learning how to simplify improper fractions.

“It’s complicated because you have to divide,” said fifth-grader Troyal Franklin.

“They were just struggling with seeing how it was going. I don’t want them to struggle, I wanted to find a way to help them and be there for them,” explained Ruud.

So, Mrs. Ruud packed her whiteboard, a marker, and her math book, and took the math lesson to her students.

“I went to five students’ houses and sat on the sidewalk and on the steps and wrote them on the whiteboard. We sat outside and they were like, ‘Yes! Now I understand.’ They just needed that person seeing how it was going to go,” said Ruud.

It took her about an hour to do five sidewalk lessons.

“She used her whiteboard and was helping me with my fractions,” said fifth-grader Izabella Schwarz.

“I was really glad I wore my long winter coat! My fingers were cold!” laughs Ruud.

But, Mrs. Ruud says the cold fingers were worth it for a chance to see her students.

“It’s great to see them,” said Ruud.

Mrs. Ruud’s students were equally excited to see her.

“I wanted to go give her a hug and say thank you. This was so hard,” said fifth-grader Rylie Klingbeil.

“I wanted to get off my steps and go hug her and not let go,” said fifth-grader Raelynn Maki.

For now, they’ll settle for virtual hugs and sidewalk math lessons.

Mrs. Ruud says the visits were such a success, she’s working on a schedule to make them a regular part of the week for her students. Although next time, she says she’ll bring a chair.

