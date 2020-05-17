Garrison restaurant sees drive-through success during COVID-19

The Garrison Dairy Queen's drive-thru sales grew exponentially since the closure of its dining area.

Owner David Jeffries said there's been mutual appreciation for the business and its customers since the COVID-19 changes.

"When we saw the increase in business, we knew they were here to support us, and we were here to support them. We've gotten many thank you's for being open and happy thoughts shared with us in regards to the time that we have been open during the [COVID-19 pandemic]," said Jeffries.

The Dairy Queen location has also been donating cold treats to front line workers and people living in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.