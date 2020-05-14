Garrison hotelier adjusts to changes during COVID-19

North Shore Inn & Suites in Garrison has seen the slowdown effects of COVID-19, and a potential way back to normal.

In the first two months of 2020, hotel management said they saw plenty of guests come through the doors.

But the coronavirus slowed down business dramatically. Phase 1 of the state's reopening has helped.

"Now that we're getting back into May and the governor has decided to open up a few of the different business across the state, construction is one of them. We have seen a major increase in our occupancy," said David Jeffries, owner.

Jeffries said he has been able to keep his staff working, although he needed to shut down the Garrison Motel since the slowdown.

"We're just trying to get them to do some deep cleaning. Keep their hours going so they get paid during this pandemic as well. We don't shut any part of the hotel down," said Jeffries.

Jeffries added that he's grateful for the federal programs that have helped the hotel's long-term outlook while summer reservations have canceled.

"By the end of the year, the doors would probably be closed. That's the plain and simple truth of it. It's surreal that something like this can happen. It really opens your eyes to that you need to save for that rainy day and you have to keep your business going. You have to do whatever you have to do," said Jeffries.

Jeffries said he's put in a call to the North Dakota Department of Health to offer his facilities if they're needed.

