Garrison Police Department welcomes first female officer

The Garrison Police Department is growing, including its first female officer.

Symmantha McCloud said she knew she wanted to join the force after watching her father be a highway patrolman for more than 20 years.

"I just wanted to help and give back to the people. I knew what he was doing was helping dramatically with everybody," said McCloud.

McCloud joined the Garrison Police Department, along with Sgt. Jonathan Gallagher, to make the department more than a one-man band.

"If you don't have some relief every once in a while, that could really burn you out. We'll be able to spread the workload out and probably see us out patrolling more and just getting out in the public more," said Travis Tesch, Garrison Police Chief.

McCloud said she's looking forward to making a difference.

"[I'm hoping to get] to know the people in the community and making some friends out here hopefully. I'm just so glad to be here in Garrison, and I'm so glad to have a great chief like Travis," said McCloud.

Officer McCloud is set to go on duty in about a month after training with Chief Tesch and Sergeant Gallagher.

Photos courtesy: Travis Tesch

Photos courtesy: Mike McCloud

Photos courtesy: Symmantha McCloud

