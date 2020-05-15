Garrison Police Department continues to grow

The Garrison Police Department recently added two officers to the force, growing from just having Chief Travis Tesch since January.

Tesch added Sergeant Jonathan Gallagher and Officer Symmantha McCloud. He said the department's development since then has been steady.

"It's been going as good as it can be expected. There's been a little hiccup here and a hiccup there. Neck deep in paperwork, but we'll wade through that and it's not that bad. We're getting there," said Tesch.

McCloud will begin as officer in about a month, after finishing her training with Tesch and Gallagher.

