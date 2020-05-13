Garrison Dairy Queen donates treats to frontline workers

Garrison Dairy Queen is doing what it can to bring smiles to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff have been able to offer cold treats to frontline workers and those in need.

"We also donated several cakes to the hospital, to the essential personnel up there. We delivered Dairy Queen Dilly Bars to the nursing homes and the long-term care facilities for those folks who couldn't come out and enjoy our treats, said David Jeffries, owner.

Jeffries said they couldn't give hot food due to the difficulty of keeping it fresh over delivery for the quality their recipients deserved.

