ND Game and Fish Department uses electrofishing boat to conduct population surveys

In the spring, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department spawn fish and restock waterways around the state.

The department uses an electrofishing boat, which sends an electric current into the water stunning the fish.

When the fish are pulled on board, they're measurements are taken to help future stocking decisions be made.

When dropped into the water, these lines send an electric charge that stun nearby fish.

"The pole itself acts as the positive, and those droppers off the front act as the negative part of the circuit," said Paul Bailey, Fisheries Supervisor.

As the fish slow down, they are netted by crew members.

"We put them in the boat, we can weigh them, measure them, determine the species composition , the health of these fish, the size structure and those sorts of things," said Bailey.

The data collected is used for future fisheries decisions.

"It really informs our future management decisions and stocking decisions for these lakes," said Bailey.

After measurements are recorded, the fish are released back into the water.

For the next angler to reel in.

"We do all this to provide the best fishing for our anglers we possibly can," said Bailey.

Bailey said his crew will continue to collect data around the state.

In response to COVID-19 his crews are also taking precautions of the boat such as wearing masks and gloves.

