Court Documents show charges against a Minot man accused of raping a pregnant woman have been dropped.

According to records, 46-year-old Marke O’Conner was charged with gross sexual imposition for forcing a Bismarck woman to have sex with him in December.

A motion filed by the Burleigh County States Attorney’s Office on May 14 dismissed the case due to new evidence.

The motion states the new evidence does not prove O’Conner committed the crime.