GABR goes virtual to support children like Lily Ford

The Great American Bike Race would normally see hundreds of people packed into a gym, but with social distancing guidelines, that will be impossible for quite some time.

Instead, GABR will host a virtual event with the same goal of raising money for those in our area who are dealing with developmental conditions.

8-year-old Lily Ford’s family is one of those who count on that generosity. She said she misses her friends, and her teachers.

"She just had a little Google meet with her classmates, her teacher. She was just smiles the whole time, giggling laughing, and so I know she misses that social component," said Nicole Ford, Lily’s mom.

Thanks to GABR, Lily has an activity chair where her mom helps with school, even if Lily's a bit of a critic.

"Uh, that my mom is not as good a teacher," said Lily.

Lily has spastic quadriparetic cerebral palsy, meaning the muscles in both her arms and legs don't work as well as they (could) could otherwise.

"She's super smart. Cognitively it hasn't affected her by any means. She talks very well, she's really smart," said Nicole.

Insurance doesn't cover things like a wheelchair accessible van, so that's where GABR steps in and starts to ride.

"That is very, that was a huge thing for us to get that. Not having to lift her wheelchair in and out of the back of a vehicle, and not having to lift her in and out of the vehicle and lift her in and out of an adaptive seat, is a miracle for all of us," said Nicole.

Lily says she’s disappointed there won’t be an in-person event.

"Because there's bikes there and I like to ride bikes in the summer," said Lily.

Nicole says she hopes people are just as generous with the virtual event.

"Just remember that all of us families are still out there, we're still going to have these needs. That's not going away," said Nicole.

Lily says she appreciates the love and support from the organization and its donors.

"Thank you! Because it's really important," said Lily.

For more information on how to participate in the virtual race on April 25 or to donate, follow the link attached to this story.