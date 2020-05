The Game and Fish Department is reporting the first documented case of a fungus that caused the death of little brown bats in Medora.

It says the bats died of white-nose syndrome.

The fungus was found about a year ago on a live bat at Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site near Stanton.

White-nose syndrome has been confirmed in bats from 35 U.S. states and seven Canadian provinces so far.

It can lead to dehydration or other conditions that kill bats.