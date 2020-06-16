Funding approved for riot gear for Ward County Sheriff's Department

The Ward County Sheriff's Department will be adding protective riot gear to its inventory.

Sheriff Bob Roed asked the Ward County Commissioners Tuesday to help fund riot helmets and shields for his deputies.

Roed explained that the request comes after not being able to supply backup to law enforcement in Fargo during last month's demonstration.

“Things were happening in Fargo. They were asking if we could have officers on standby or go down there if they needed help. And we had no shortage of officers willing to do it but we had a shortage of equipment to issue them,” said Roed.

Committee members approved more than $8,000 for the gear. This will be the first riot equipment purchased by the department.

