Funding firefighters

During the 2019 legislative session, lawmakers redirected funding back to fire departments statewide that will amounts to about $4 million per biennium.

The insurance commissioner wants departments to use the money to improve their Insurance Services Office rating. Most rural areas in the state are at a nine rating, but if they improve the mark to eight, residents in the area save about 30% on insurance premiums.

“If I've got a fire I want to make sure somebody can show up and has the right equipment to fight that fire, and I think by making sure we're allocating, making sure that the money that is set aside for our fire departments, make sure that they're getting to our fire districts,” said John Godfread, insurance commissioner.

Bismarck is one of just over 300 communities nationwide that have a class one rating.

