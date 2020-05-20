Full STEAM Ahead offering virtual French lessons

Full STEAM Ahead is offering French lessons for free using online Zoom meetings.

You can find the Facebook event page by searching "French Full STEAM Ahead" to find information on receiving the Zoom meeting link for each lesson.

Instructor Jennifer Hughes said you don't have to head to Paris for knowing French to be useful.

"If you go into Canada, especially Quebec, they speak French there. It's definitely very useful. If you travel down south to Louisiana, there's a lot of French spoken down there as well, so it's definitely versatile throughout the U.S.," said Hughes.

The lessons are set to return on Tuesday and Thursday of next week at 2 p.m.

