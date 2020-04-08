Fugitive wanted for attempted murder in California captured in Minot

Fugitive Task Force officers with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a 22-year-old man Thursday in Minot wanted on an attempted murder charge in Sacramento County, California.

According to the Marshals service, officers arrested Demitrius Haygood, who is accused of shooting a man during an altercation.

Investigators received information from officers in Sacramento that Haygood had fled to North Dakota.

Officers tracked down Haygood to at a residence in the 800 block of 43rd Street SE and took him into custody shortly after 1 p.m.

He remains in custody in the Ward County Jail awaiting extradition to California. He also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Minot Police assisted in the arrest operation.