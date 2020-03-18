Fort Lincoln Elementary School student tests positive for COVID-19

Your News Leader obtained this letter from Fort Lincoln Elementary School saying:

"FL Parents,

The ND Department of Health informed Mandan Public Schools this evening (3/18) that a Ft. Lincoln student has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Those families of students that were potentially in close contact with the affected student have been notified by a letter from the NDDoH.

Ft. Lincoln Elementary will continue to clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects throughout the school, according to CDC guidance. We are taking every step possible to stop the spread to others; however, if you are experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19, we strongly encourage you to consult with your health care provider."

We spoke with other parents of student at Fort Lincoln Elementary School who confirmed they also got the notice. We reached out to Principal Pat Beckman, we also reach out to the Department of Health, however have not heard back yet.

