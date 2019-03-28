From South Korea to Owning Eat Thai Cafe in Bismarck, ND

For many, change is something that doesn't come easy.

One woman in particular shows us that with hard work, achieving success in any circumstance is possible.

Ben Benjamas moved from South Korea, where she started a few businesses of her own, to North Dakota and opened Eat Thai Cafe in downtown Bismarck.

Opening her own restaurant in America has been challenging but so rewarding, Benjamas says.

"I have a lot of dreams, but this is one of many dreams that I want to make it through."

Benjamas put in many hours of hard work to make her dream of opening Eat Thai Cafe a reality.

After moving from Thailand to South Korea, Benjamas moved to North Dakota in 2014 and began a successful food truck business. She took her business one step further in 2018 and opened her own restaurant, Eat Thai Cafe.

Benjamas says the most rewarding part of her journey is the meaningful relationships she's built along the way with the community and her staff. Employees, like Stephen Saunders, agree.

"It's a fun environment with everyone working here. Also, the product's really good so I feel really comfortable and excited to sell it to the people," Saunders says.

It wasn't easy, but Benjamas says you can make any dream come true if you make time to plan, take action, and find resources.

"When people say America is the country of opportunity, I can say that it is totally right. You don't have a lot of money to start a business but you have a lot of people," Benjamas explains.

And Ben does what she loves every day, which she says is making people happy through her work and her food.

Benjamas's best advice for aspiring entrepreneurs is to use time wisely. She says we all have the same 24 hours but what you make of yours is what matters most.

Eat Thai Cafe is located at 409 Riverwood Dr, Bismarck, ND 58504.