Freedom Riders setting up food drive to help with COVID-19 response

Freedom Riders Motorcycle Club members are doing what they can to help get food to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 24, the group will set up seven drop-off locations around Bismarck where you can drop off nonperishables, hamburger, and household supplies.

That includes both Cash Wise stores, Williquors, Century High, Bismarck High, Centennial Elementary, and Solheim Elementary.

That will last from 12:00 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In order to stay socially distant, the riders are asking people to put items in the trucks and trailers themselves.

