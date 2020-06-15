Free summer meals extended to all schoolchildren

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has been loosening some of the restrictions since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new flexibility will help school children receive meals throughout the summer.

The Summer Food Service Program reimburses providers who give meals to children during the summer months.

This program is usually exclusive to those in low-income areas, but the new flexibility in the program has waived that requirement.

The waiver will now allow all children, regardless of where they live, access to free meals.

Education leaders say this is crucial for families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as some children who are out of school may also have food insecurity.

“We have a lot of other areas that were affected because people lost their jobs and just need that extra assistance right now,” said Food Distribution Programs Manager Melissa Anderson.

Meal serving sites typically only take place where at least 50% of the enrolled students qualify for free or reduced price meals, but that requirement continues to be waived as well.

To find a meal site near you, you can go to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction website and use the meal finder map or you can text "Summer Meals" to 97779.

