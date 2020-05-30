Free COVID-19 drive-through testing planned for Wed., June 3 in Minot

A free drive-through COVID-19 testing event is planned for this Wed, June 3 in Minot.

First District Health Unit said the testing will take place at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds from noon to 4 p.m.

Any member of the public can be tested, and no appointments are necessary.

Essential workers, such as gas station or grocery store workers are encouraged to get tested.

You can be tested without having any symptoms, and unlike other testing events, you won't have to quarantine until receiving your testing results.

Cloth face coverings are encouraged.

First District said it's a rapidly-evolving situation, and the event could be changed or canceled.

Lori Brieley with First District tells Your News Leader the flow plan for traffic has not been finalized yet, but more information will be sent out.

The public can check the provider's website or Facebook page for updates.

The website is attached to this story.