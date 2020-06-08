Four candidates running for Dickinson City Commission

Dickinson's City Commission has four candidates running for two seats with only one incumbent.

Sarah Trustem is a mother of two, soon to be three, and works as public relations for Dickinson Public Schools. As the incumbent, her focus is on debt reduction, community involvement, and improving quality of life. She says she tries to be very transparent and honest in her position.

“I have four years with my hands on this budget, and so I really have a good grasp of what we need to do to be successful over the next four years, especially if our economy continues to struggle a little bit,” said Trustem.

Also running for Dickinson City Commission is Peggy O'Brien. She says she has the background to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. She is the property manager at Prairie Hills Mall and has experience dealing with corporate bankruptcies. O'Brien says she is fiscally conservative, and wants to focus on coronavirus recovery. Her slogan is "for sucha time as this." She claims to have attended commission meetings for the last six years.

“It's something that I'm familiar with, it's something that doesn't intimidate me, and I'm ready to face it head on,” said O’Brien.

John Odermann is manager of the Mission at CHI St. Alexius in Dickinson and a football coach. He is running for city commission with the goal to drill down on the budget. He wants the commission to facilitate discussion between stakeholders in the community. He wants to support city staff and improve transparency.

“Make sure that when I make a vote on the commission they know what I stand for, and they know why I make the vote that I make,” said Odermann.

Suzi Sobolik is a physical therapist in Dickinson running for the city commission. Sobolik says she is a hard worker, and researches her topics. Her goals are keeping the budget on track and ensuring a strong quality of life in Dickinson.

“I want to make sure that my kids want to stay in Dickinson, and that families want to come to Dickinson, and make it a welcoming community that people want to be part of, and I think that can be achieved through having a strong community vision of what we want to see,” said Sobolik.