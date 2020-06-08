Four Candidates running for Stark County Commission

Several candidates are running for the Stark County Commission Tuesday.

Two Stark County candidates are running for District One and two candidates are running for District Five commission seats.

Leslie Ross, Neal Messer, Bernie Marsh and Peter Kuntz are running for Stark County Commission. Residents of District Five can vote for either Ross or Messer.

Ross says she wants the dynamics of county commission to change.

She says there's a lack of community involvement and wants to bridge that gap.

As an Independent Veterans Affairs Claims Agent with 22 years of military service under her belt, Ross says she'll bring strong leadership to the Commission. She says the Commission should be held accountable for how they're spending the taxpayers' money.

"I have budgeting experience. I've had the opportunity to really be in the trenches with the constituency. I feel their pain. I hear their concerns. I'm a constituent myself of government. So, I'm there," Ross said.

Messer says his goal is to ergonomically expand Stark County through taxation, regulation and creativity.

He says his focus will be to help economies that are down and the sectors that help Stark thrive.

As a realtor and farmer, he says he understands the needs of the people. He says he's passionate about the community and wants Stark to be a great place to live.

"I understand the difference between good public policy and government overreach. I'm a bottoms up kind of guy. Basically, that's the kind of attitude I would bring to the commission," Messer said.

Residents of District One can vote for either Marsh or Kuntz.

Marsh says his goal is to make a positive impact on Stark residents.

He says he will be able to bring a fresh perspective to the county commission.

Among his goals is to bring media into commission meetings so the residents can be involved. He also wants to bring some form of gun safety education into Stark County classrooms.

Marsh was born and raised in Dickinson and says he cares about his community.

"I have more time now than I have in the past. I love our community and I want to see if I can do something positive for it. I would just like to see some change in our county and bring new ideas. Pete's been there for 12 years or something like that. It's just time for a change," Marsh said.

Kuntz is the only incumbent running for Stark County Commission.

He has declined to comment on his candidacy at this time.

Residents can vote for one candidate, but both candidates from each district will move on.

