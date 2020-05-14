Fort Yates woman wanted for vehicular homicide arrested

Updated: Thu 11:25 AM, May 14, 2020

FORT YATES, N.D. - A Fort Yates woman wanted on charges for killing a man was arrested Wednesday night.

Morton County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28-year-old Terri Yellowhammer for criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular injury, reckless endangerment and driving under suspension.

NDHP says Yellowhammer overcorrected a turn on May 6 and hit another vehicle, killing one of the occupants and injuring a second.

Yellowhammer told troopers she had smoke meth the night before.

An initial appearance has not been set for Yellowhammer.

 