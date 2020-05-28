Fort Lincoln making health safety changes

Since 1907, Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park has served as a place to explore the outdoors and learn more about North Dakota history.

However, the pandemic has caused the landmark to readjust for modern times.

The great outdoors might seem like the perfect place to escape the pandemic. But even here, at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, staff had to make some health safety changes before reopening.

Mandan couple Jeff and Denise Christensen say year after year they've spent as much time as possible camping out at Fort Lincoln.

"There's lots to see down here, and you don't have to go far to see it. You can walk almost everywhere," said Jeff Chrisensen.

Even now, it's one of the few hobbies the pair can still enjoy.

"You're definitely far away enough from each other. Everything's washed. Everything's safe down here. It's a good place to be," he said.

This is the Christensen's first time back at the park since last year due to COVID-19 closures.

"We were anticipating opening it up in early May. But then, the pandemic came and changed our plans quite a bit,"aid Park Manager Dan Schelske.

Campgrounds aren't under any restrictions.

The park has reopened most of its facilities, but guidelines are being put in place for indoor spaces.

"We have to limit the amount of people coming in. We've got a certain way we bring people in and out of the building. Our staff have masks on. We're cleaning, cleaning, cleaning," Schelske said.

By Memorial Day, the park was allowing campers at full capacity.

Schelske says they reached their usual numbers over the weekend. However, it saw a slow down before and after.

But, the pandemic's not stopping people from all over-- like native Californian Marla Stone, from stopping by to check out the history.

"We came to hike and we wanted to see the beauty of this beautiful park. We're so happy it's open," Stone said.

Schelske says on average the park bring in 120,000 people a year.

While Fort Lincoln's experiencing a decrease in visitors, Schelske says he expects that number to pick back up to its average.

Staff say they hope and plan to reopen every part of the park as the summer months progress.

