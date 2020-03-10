Former state lawmaker launches Minot City Council run

A former Republican state lawmaker will run for one of the open seats on the Minot City Council.

Roscoe Streyle confirmed with Your News Leader his intentions to run.

He made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday.

Streyle served in the North Dakota House as a Republican for District 3 from 2011 to 2018.

He was also a standing member of the House Appropriations committee.

Streyle works in finance in Minot as a Senior Vice President at United Community Bank.

There will be three seats on the council up for grabs in the election June 9.