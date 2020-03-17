Former UMary faculty member under shelter-in-place in San Francisco Bay Area

John Macias taught at U-Mary for two years. Now, he's teaching in the San Francisco Bay Area at St. Patrick's Seminary and University in Menlo Park.

The Bay Area is under a shelter-in-place because of coronavirus concerns. That means while grocery stores and restaurants are still open, most people are staying home.

His classes are now all online.

“The hardest thing is the uncertainty of it. The short term things are easy to tell, the long term effects cause the most anxiety just not knowing what ripple effects this is going to have,” said Macias.

Macias says it's a little eerie seeing places that are normally bustling mostly empty

Still, he says anyone staring this possibility down should stay calm.

Not everyone is confined to their homes. Restaurants are still offering carry-out and grocery stores are still open.