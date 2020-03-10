Former Minot Police Chief, Mayor Carroll Erickson dies at 84

Carroll Erickson, a North Dakota native who became a prominent figure in Minot politics and public service, died Friday in Florida at the age of 84.

Erickson was born in Beulah in 1935, and received degrees from then-Minot State College and the University of Oklahoma.

He joined the Minot Police Department in 1959 and worked his way up to Chief of Police before retiring in 1998.

That same year, Erickson was elected Mayor of Minot and led the city until 2004.

Voters made Erickson a Ward County Commissioner in 2004, where he served for eight years.

Erickson was a longtime member and supporter of the Scandinavian Heritage Park in Minot, and memorials are preferred to the park.

Former Minot Police Chief Jason Olson posted the following statement on the death of Carroll Erickson:

“Carroll give me my first and only job in law enforcement. I enjoyed working for him. He cared very much about the community of Minot with many dedicated years of service in various roles. May he Rest In Peace. Condolences to his friends and family.”

Erickson passed away due to complications from aspiration pneumonia, according to the family.

Memorial services are being planned for a later date.

Photo courtesy: Kyla Shay / Family of Carroll Erickson