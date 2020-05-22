Former CHS student appointed as student representative to State Board of Higher Education

Former Century High School student Erica Solberg will be the newest student representative on the State Board of Higher Education.

Gov. Doug Burgum appointed the NDSU student to serve a one-year term.

Solberg served as a student senator, held leadership positions in Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and is a reporter for the student newspaper The Spectrum.

“Erica’s experience and engagement in many aspects of student life, as well as her vision for the future of higher education, will provide valuable insight for the board during a time of unprecedented change for our colleges and universities,” Burgum said.

