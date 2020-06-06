Forging the future: as a blacksmith

Blacksmithing has been around for thousands of years. The skills were used up until the Industrial Revolution.

On a windy day at the Welk Homestead State Historic Site, work is happening. This journey all started 12 years ago at a threshing show in Rollag, Minnesota. Bob McCay saw tools created by a blacksmith and said he was hooked.

"I asked him how I could get into [blacksmithing] and he asked he where I lived... he told me where he lived and said: 'come up anytime.' I've been doing it ever since," said McCay.

Bob then took what he learned to his cousin Rick, the pair now demonstrate techniques at the Welk Homestead, the birthplace the late band leader and television host, Lawrence Welk.

Bob McCay and his cousin Rick are sharing their ancient crafting skills with the Grove family. Brian Grove is the site supervisor.

"My daughter has participated every once and a while," said Grove.

Grove said they've built a bond as hard as steel.

"We've gotten to know Bob quite well so we take him out for supper, he takes us out for supper," said Grove.

But like the mud bricks that make up the original 1899 home, the tools McCay makes aren't perfect,. He says that's what makes the craft special.

"You can make it look perfect if you want to take the time...but I like to leave some of the hammer marks in there so that people know it's handmade," said McCay.

He sometimes sells those handmade tools at vendor shows but with the help of social media, the ancient art has a wider audience.

"Had a lady get a hold of me on Facebook...she wanted a fire poker...we discussed things a little bit and a built her one," said McCay.

McCay says he hopes the art form will continue long after he's gone. Bob McCay will be at the Welk Homestead State Historic Site a few more times this summer. Check out their Facebook page for more information.

