Foot parade planned for Sunday afternoon in Rugby

The City of Rugby received an application for a foot parade for Sun, June 7 from 2-3:30 p.m., according to a post on the Pierce County Emergency Services Facebook page.

The post indicates that the route will start at Rugby High School, and head north on 3rd Avenue SE, west on 3rd Street SE, north on 3rd Avenue SW, east on 2nd Street SW, and south on Main Avenue back to the high school.

According to the post, law enforcement will provide traffic control.

Emergency Services is asking the public to move parked vehicles off of the roadways within the route, and for parade participants to follow CDC and state health guidelines with regards to COVID-19.

Emergency Services tells Your News Leader the application did not specify the cause of the march, but other communications have indicated it is in support of other Black Lives Matter marches across the state.

