Foodbank responds to outbreak novel coronavirus

Many grocery stores are experiencing goods shortages around the U.S. Food pantries rely on their stores to feed the less fortunate.

Great Plains Food Bank works with about 200 food pantries, meal sites and shelter across the state and Minnesota.

Regional Services Manager Rachel Monge says Great Plains is fully stocked and ready for partners to place orders. She says so far, there have been no shortages.

"We have heard that some pantries are seeing increased numbers of folks coming in. We anticipate that may grow as people are off work, kids are out of school," said Monge.

She says the Great Plains warehouse in Fargo is in need of volunteers. They are taking precautions to keep volunteers and clients safe such as social distancing and running their pickup facilities as a drive thru.

Monge says Great Plains is in need of donations. For more information or to contribute, you can visit the Great Plains Food Bank Facebook page.