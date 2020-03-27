Food distribution becoming difficult for certain restaurants

It's a Friday night, and for a lot of you, it has meant going out on the town. But many businesses are closed or the way they run things has changed. We focus on NoodleZip.

Marty Lee, the owner, says after more than 20 years in the restaurant industry, he's never seen supplies from distributors reach such a high demand.

"Their priority is getting everybody satisfied, but in North Dakota it's the part of town where [we are] geographically challenged to get our normal stuff delivered at normal times on a regular basis even before coronavirus," said Lee.

Lee says his restaurant is still seeing regulars getting take out but he'll probably switch to a modified menu within the next two weeks.

