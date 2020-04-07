Focus on the numbers

At least publicly, the state is taking a different shift on its focus for the coronavirus.

Where before they were doing executive orders for finding ways to slow the spread and keeping people from getting into contact with each other, now the state is focusing on new ways to collect data and seeing where that spread is going.

"Testing and contact tracing are like a great quarterback and a set of great wide receivers. They go together. You can't complete a pass without them. We need to have both of those,” Burgum said.

With Minnesota now being put on notice from the CDC as far as special focus for travel, there were rumors that North Dakota would soon be forced to make its own move in response. Well the governor said that's not the case.

"Key operational words there are functionally equivalent and totally compatible, hopefully that will put that to bed. We know that in North Dakota, making smart decisions for North Dakotans. We're doing everything we can here to make sure that we're keeping people safe and healthy,” Burgum said.

When talking about data, what are the more predominant models?

At the national level, it's the IHME model, which projected North Dakota's peak day to be April 21. Until earlier this week when they moved it up a few days; lining up almost perfectly with the national average.

When we asked the governor if that affects his ability to prepare the State, he said it really doesn't. North Dakota's data shows a slower, more gradual climb than that of the IHME model. Adding that he has some problems with the algorithm that that model has been using.

