Flood protection work in southwest Minot

Contractors in Minot have been busy working on the flood protection project.

Construction on two phases the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project are falling in to place.

The work on 16th Street is a part of phases MI-2 and MI-3.

"They need to shut down certain lanes at a time to do the NAWS utility tie in,” said Public Works Director Dan Jonasson.

Contractors are also working on curb and gutters, levees, along with panel work.

“They also need to replace some of the concrete panels on the roadways that they didn't get finished last year so there will be different road shifts in the lane, and some road narrowing over the next month and a half,” said Jonasson.

Jonasson said these phases are essential to protecting people on the north side of the river from flooding.

“These are two important phases of the five phases that are needed to protect about 60 percent of the people that were flooded in 2011,” said Jonasson.

The work on 16th Street is the last step for phases MI-2 and MI-3.

Jonasson said work on these phases of the flood protection project could be completed as early as July 4.

