Flexibility Act relaxes Paycheck Protection Program requirements

About 19,000 businesses in North Dakota have received Paycheck Protection Program loans. And a new law will help make it easier for businesses to receive loan forgiveness.

The Flexibility Act will allow borrowers 24 weeks to restore their workforce to pre-pandemic levels instead of just eight weeks.

It will also drop the amount of the loan that must be used on payroll costs from 75 percent to 60 percent and allow five years to repay the loan instead of two if the borrower doesn't receive full forgiveness.

Additional exemptions are also available to businesses who may not be able to reach the full workforce capacity or wages they had prior to the pandemic.

“We're not going to accept somebody who just puts new costs in simply because they might be able to get it forgiven. They have to be a business cost that you have consistently had,” said Small Business Administration Grand Forks Area Manager Eric Giltner.

Giltner says that the 40 percent of the loan that doesn't need to be used for payroll expenses must fall under certain allowable expenses and be found on 2019 tax forms.

Businesses who need assistance can still apply for the Paycheck Protection loan on the Small Business Administration’s website until June 30th.

