Flatbed truck, tank pump system stolen near Dunseith

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public for information in a theft of a flatbed truck and tank pump system near Dunseith early Saturday morning.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the thieves drove off with the 2004 white GMC flatbed truck and Vermeer tank pump system on back.

Investigators say a direction drill system being towed flipped over into a road ditch near Dunseith on Highway 5, causing several thousand dollars’ worth of damage.

The suspects managed to get away with the truck and tank system.

The stolen items are similar to the images.

Anyone with information should contact the department at (701) 477-5623 or message the department’s Facebook page.

Images courtesy: Rolette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page