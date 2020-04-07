Five candidates make ballot for Ward County Commissioners election

Five candidates have submitted enough signatures to make the 2020 ballot for the three seats open on the Ward County Commission.

Three incumbents—Shelly Weppler, Jim Rostad, and Alan Walter—will look to keep their seat.

Weppler and Walter have each served on the commission since 2012, and Rostad was elected in 2016.

Larry Louser served on the commission from 2014 to 2018.

Howard “Bucky” Anderson, a newcomer, also qualified for the ballot.

Each seat is a four-year term.

The county primary is June 9, and the general election is Nov. 3, though all five candidates could move on to the general.

