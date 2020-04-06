Five candidates make ballot for Minot City Council election

Five candidates have successfully submitted enough petition signatures to make the ballot for this year’s Minot City Council election.

The candidates include the incumbent Dr. Stephan Podrygula, as well as Scott Burlingame, Tom Ross, Carrie Evans, and former state lawmaker Roscoe Streyle.

The candidates are vying for three open seats on the council, those held by Podrygula, Shannon Straight, and Josh Wolsky.

The three open positions will all be four-year terms.

The election is June 9.

