Five Bismarck elementary schools take part in curbside library book project

Books have been a good escape for many people during this pandemic. And students at five Bismarck elementary schools have been able to get new books every week, thanks to a curbside library project.

Five-year-old Hudson Hillman is pretty excited about his new library books.

"This one is called "Little Red and the Very Hungry Lion," said Hillman.

As part of the curbside library book project, Hillman can get five new books every week.

"So many books," he said while looking at his pile of library books.

It is just as exciting for the library staff.

"The students are super excited. We see a repeat of students each week," said Roosevelt Elementary library aide Katie Kuipers.

Students like 9-year-old Lyla Herrud.

"I’m checking out books," said Herrud.

She’s an avid reader.

"I like how there’s the setting and the characters," explained Herrud.

And she’s anxious to return these books and get more.

"I like 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' books," said Herrud.

Students can choose up to five books at a time. They just sign onto the school’s library catalog, reserve the ones they want, and pick them up on Mondays and Thursdays. It is an easy way librarians have found to keep kids reading.

"A lot of students don’t have access to book at home. So we’re excited to be able to offer this so they can continue reading because reading is so important," explained Kuipers.

And reading is a way students can stay connected to school, even during distance learning.

"You can still go into that reading mode," said Herrud.

That reading mode also provides kids a short escape from the reality of the coronavirus pandemic.

The schools participating in the curbside library project are Roosevelt, Northridge, Centennial, Will-Moore and Highland Acres.

Dan’s Supermarket donated a thousand plastic bags to the program. Librarians package the books for each student and label them for easy pick up.

