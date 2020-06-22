Fishing tackle sales are up

While COVID-19 may have slowed business for some, sporting good shops like Dakota Tackle have had increased sales since more people are heading outdoors.

Dakota Tackle President Wade Anderson said sales are up 25%-30% since the start of the pandemic.

Lining fishing rods and filling orders has kept staff busy.

Shopper Don Colis said, "I've been fishing more because what is there to do but to live on the river and go fishing you know."

Staff said when everything shut down many people turned to outdoor activities like bird watching and fishing.

Anderson said, "Lot of people, had to come down and get a tackle box, get rods and reels. They need line put on them our line winder has been very busy."

Anderson said he's been hiring more staff to help accommodate the demand in his store.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department said there's been a 25% increase in fishing licenses this year, which is about 30,000 more than last year.

