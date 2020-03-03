First graders at Minot's Washington Elementary hold food drive

Washington Elementary School students are doing their part to make sure everyone in the community is fed.

First-grade classes at Washington Elementary went head-to-head for a food drive last month.

The winning class would get to pie their teacher in the face during a school assembly.

Victory went to Mrs. Schmidt’s class who came in the lead with 475 cans donated, followed by Miss Gregory’s class at 219 cans, and Ms. Schmidt’s class at 154.

First grade student Cooper Rober’t, who also go to pie Mrs. Schmidt in the face, says it was all for a good cause.

“Because we could help grandmas grandpas, babies, kids, parents and lots of people,” said Cooper.

More than 850 cans were donated to the Minot YWCA.