First grade teachers mail their students “flat teachers”

Maybe you’ve heard of the book series “Flat Stanley.” The books recount the adventures of Stanley Lambchop, who was squished flat when he was hit by a falling bulletin board.

The book inspired the Flat Stanley Project and for years, kids have mailed a cut out of Flat Stanley to friends and family, documenting where he goes.

Now, some teachers have started a similar trend, sending themselves to their students.

Three times a week, first-graders in Mrs. Woodbury’s class get together virtually.

“They love to talk, see their friends and show me stuff,” says Karen Woodbury, who teaches first grade at Bismarck’s Miller Elementary.

But it isn’t the same as actually being together. So, Mrs. Woodbury came up with an idea.

“It’s an actual photo of me!” she says.

She mailed each child in her class a cutout of herself and a letter.

“I told them to take me outside or to breakfast. I’d really love to join them,” says Woodbury.

It’s the closest way she could think of to be with her students during distance learning.

“I spent my whole day figuring it out,” says Tami Hauglie.

Tami Hauglie teaches first grade in Wilton. Her students are getting mail this week, too.

“I came across this and thought what a cool idea,” Hauglie says.

Both teachers asked their students to take photos.

“They can post pictures on our Facebook page, do selfies; they all have their little iPads,” says Woodbury.

The students will also write about their adventures.

“The who, what, where, when and how. How did you decide to do this? Where did you go? How did you pick that place?” explains Hauglie.

They’re working on writing skills and having some fun too

“I’m excited to see where these are going to go,” says Hauglie.

Hauglie says since sharing her idea on Facebook, she’s been contacted by dozens of teachers looking to do the same project with their students, from first grade all the way up to high school. She’s happy to share her resources with other teachers – just email her at tami.hauglie@k12.nd.us

