First child under 10 tests positive for coronavirus in McIntosh County

The spread of coronavirus seems to be concentrated in much larger towns, but rural areas are not immune.

The first child under the age of 10 tested positive for the virus in McIntosh County where the population is only about 2,500.

“There is not any geography in the world that is going to be immune to having this pandemic arrive on its doorstep,” said Gov. Doug Burgum.

Social distancing is important in areas like McIntosh County as they have the largest elderly population in the state with about 35% at age 65 years or older.

Medical professionals say that demographic is more susceptible to the virus.

