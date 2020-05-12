First District Health Unit to enforce quarantines

First District Health Unit said they will begin to use their power to enforce quarantines after one man who had been in contact with someone with the virus refused to self-isolate and check in.

Anyone who is contacted by First District and does not comply with the self-check in protocol could be held in jail for 30 days and charged with a $1,500 fine.

“We are working hard on the contract tracing. We are working day and nights, weekends, to contact them, but sometimes we are not successful, and we can use the force of law, and on occasion we are having to do that,” said Lisa Clute, executive officer at First District Health Unit.

Clute said half of the confirmed cases in North Dakota have come from close or house hold contact and "contact tracing" is how they have found many positive cases.