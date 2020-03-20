First District Health Unit limiting in-office services

First District Health Unit is limiting in-office services, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The provider says all classes and walk-in services are discontinued until further notice.

They say some individual services will not be available, while others will be provided on a modified basis.

Residents with an appointment or those who need services should call the Minot office at (701) 852-1376 or the First District office in their respective county.

The public healthcare provider supports communities in seven counties: Ward, Burke, Bottineau, Renville, McLean, McHenry, and Sheridan.

