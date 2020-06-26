Firework ignition banned in McKenzie County

As of Friday, there is a complete ban on the ignition of fireworks in McKenzie County, with the exception of Yellowstone Township and Sundheim Park.

Commissioners declared a fire emergency and burn ban until October 31.

The declaration also includes garbage burning, campfires, burning land, and unnecessary off-road motorized travel when the North Dakota Fire Index is at least at high or a Red Flag Warning has been issued for the county. The index is

currently low for most of the state.

You can find the map at: https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps#firedangerratingmap

The board says the county has already sustained, or been threatened with rural fires, and has very dry conditions with significant vegetation fuel supplies available.

Violators could be charged with a Class B Misdemeanor, which has a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

