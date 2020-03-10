Firefighter dies trying to save woman trapped in Pa. house fire

A Pennsylvania community is mourning two people after a firefighter died trying to save a woman trapped inside her burning home.

Jerome Guise lost his life early Monday morning fighting a fire at a home in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania. He was a 17-year member at Village Fire Station in Boiling Springs.

“He loved being a firefighter, truly loved being a firefighter,” said Randy Guise, Jerome’s father. “When you’re in emergency services... this is always in the back of your mind. It’s the phone call you never want, but unfortunately, it was our turn.”

As firefighters worked to rescue two people trapped inside the home, the front porch fell on Jerome Guise, who suffered fatal injuries.

“I know every firefighter here worked to get him out. They truly did, and I want to thank them all,” Randy Guise said.

Jerome Guise came from a family of firefighters, even joking he was born as one.

“His mother and I are so proud of him. It’s nice to know the little boy you brought into the world turned out to be a really, really good man,” Randy Guise said.

The fire also took the life of 36-year-old Jessica Diehl, who was trapped on the second floor of the home. Her husband made it out of the fire and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

People who knew Diehl stopped by throughout the day to pay their respects.

The state fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.

