The Mandan Fire Department responded to a fire at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail yard on Friday.

Mandan Fire said heavy smoke was rising from behind O’Reilly Auto Parts on East Main Street.

The Battalion Chief said a pile of rail ties caught fire and spread to the fence behind O’Reilly’s.

Crews from BNSF spread out the ties for firefighters to cool off with water.

O’Reilly’s was not damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.