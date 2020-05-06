Fire emergency declared in McHenry County

The McHenry County Commissioners approved a fire emergency and burn ban Tuesday, due to abnormally dry conditions and high winds.

The burn ban is in place when the fire index is high, very high, extreme, or red flag.

There is an exception for grills or commercially-sold enclosed fire pits, but they must be on a hard non-organic surface and must be at least 15 feet away from dry vegetation.

The measures are in place until Oct. 1, 2020.

A violation of the order is a class-B misdemeanor, and violators could face up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine if convicted.

The order is attached to this story.

