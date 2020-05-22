Fire destroys home of couple suspected in Spirit Lake foster child death

Investigators are currently on the scene of a house fire in Tokio, N.D., on the Spirit Lake Reservation.

FBI officials say the home of 42-year-old Erich Longie Jr. and 45-year-old Tammy Longie was "destroyed by fire this morning."

The Longie's are currently in jail and charged with the death of their 5-year-old foster daughter, Raven.

Fort Totten Police say officers are currently still on the scene.

FBI officials could not comment if the fire appeared to be arson. They say all future comments on the investigation will come from the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.