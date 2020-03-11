Fire destroys Williston family's shop

A family lost several thousand dollars’ worth of possessions in a shop fire near Williston Wednesday. Firefighters responded around 11:00 a.m., and tried to salvage what they could.

Flames destroyed vehicles, tools, family-photos and equipment. Four safes containing guns and ammunition were the only items salvaged. The fire department says the family is lucky the shop wasn’t attached to the house because the fire spread quickly.

Williston Rural Fire Dept. Chief Dave Benth said when they arrived on the scene: “The shop was fully engulfed, and we had two of our pumpers and two tenders respond. We had anywhere between 15-17 firemen.”

The homeowners didn’t want to be interviewed, but they said fire-alarms went off and they called 911 when they saw black smoke coming from the shop.

Benth says they’ll likely be at the scene for several hours to make sure the flames don’t start up again. He added that no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.